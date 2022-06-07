Metro Shoes rolls campaign #GoodVibesOnly to connect with millennial customers

Metro Brands, among India’s leading footwear specialty retailers, is infusing a fresh new, youthful energy to its sub-brand Metro Shoes with the launch of a new tagline #GoodVibesOnly. With the new look and feel, the brand infuses a breath of fresh air across all Metro Shoes store in India as well as its online presence, striking a chord with the millennials that represent all things positive. The brand’s previous tagline Metro Shoes #LetThereBeBright saw great success as it was launched at a time when the world was just emerging from a trying time with the pandemic.