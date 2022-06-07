Metro Shoes rolls campaign #GoodVibesOnly to connect with millennial customers

Footwear brand infuses new energy across its online and offline presence with its latest Spring/Summer collection.
Metro Brands, among India’s leading footwear specialty retailers, is infusing a fresh new, youthful energy to its sub-brand Metro Shoes with the launch of a new tagline #GoodVibesOnly. With the new look and feel, the brand infuses a breath of fresh air across all Metro Shoes store in India as well as its online presence, striking a chord with the millennials that represent all things positive. The brand’s previous tagline Metro Shoes #LetThereBeBright saw great success as it was launched at a time when the world was just emerging from a trying time with the pandemic.
The brand has also announced its latest Spring-Summer collection that includes Weave, Colour Block, Sneakers and Tie-Dye footwear, all representing this shift in culture. The #GoodVibesOnly tagline will follow a 360-degree focus on digital and social platforms. To reach out to its target group across the nation, Metro Shoes has a new campaign lined up where it has roped in social influencers across verticals to generate the right buzz with a dance hook step.
“#GoodVibesOnly felt like a natural next step to our #LetThereBeBright campaign, as the world looks forward to a post-pandemic era filled with hope and colour. We wanted the customer to feel the vibes as soon as they see our new collection. Additionally, the groovy song and steps was our version of having fun with a great pair of shoes. We hope this positive energy resonates with every individual looking to spread Good Vibes. This is the spirit we celebrate!” said Alisha Malik, President – Ecommerce & Marketing, Metro Brands.
Metro Shoes has created the song, lyrics and hook step to the background score for the film from scratch. The models and dancers in the video are all hand-picked by the brand team.