MG Celebrates centenary year with ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ campaign in India

The brand has introduced a new digital campaign and CGI film celebrating the ‘Evergreen’ Colour to honour the brand’s legacy inspired by the British Racing Green.
MG (Morris Garages), a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, has recently launched its ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ across MG Hector, MG ZS EV, MG Astor, MG Comet, featuring the iconic 'Evergreen' colour synonymous with British racing history spanning over 110 years. The launch campaign includes a digital film celebrating MG's century-long legacy of performance and craftsmanship.
The film highlights MG's illustrious legacy and dominance in motor racing, demonstrating the brand's commitment to be at the forefront of delivering a range of vehicles that lead future of advanced mobility. This centenary campaign artfully combines the nostalgia of MG's historic achievements with the innovative spirit of the present portfolio aiming to establish itself as a brand renowned for its rich motoring legacy, one that continues to resonate with car buyers.
As a part of the celebration, MG has also created a special film using CGI technology to bring the British racing legacy and 100-Year heritage story to life. This creative approach ensures the campaign resonates with both longtime enthusiasts and a new generation of car lovers.
The limited-Edition models will be available in MG Hector, starting at INR 21.20 lakh, MG ZS EV at INR 24.18 lakh, MG Astor at INR 14.81 lakh and MG Comet at INR 9.40 lakh.