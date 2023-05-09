MG Motor India appoints Tilt Brand Solutions as its partner for MG Comet EV

Tilt Brand Solutions, in this partnership is tasked to conceive, create and execute a through-the-line brand and advertising programme for MG Comet EV.
MG Motor India has appointed Tilt Brand Solutions as its partner for the MG Comet EV. Mumbai based brand and communications consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions is a part of Quotient Ventures.
MG Motor India is adding to its portfolio, its most unique offering in India with the Comet EV – a born electric car built to solve urban mobility issues for Indians. It’s the most anticipated car launch in India due to its unique form factor and futuristic tech platform.
Tilt Brand Solutions, in this partnership is tasked to conceive, create and execute a through-the-line brand and advertising programme for MG Comet EV.
Udit Malhotra, head marketing, MG Motor India said, “In our pursuit to create impactful brand stories for India’s first Smart EV for Urban Mobility, we have partnered with Tilt Brand Solutions to create innovative and impactful content for MG Comet EV. We look forward to their famed strategic and creative competencies in the India market, in helping us realise our vision on, and ambition for Comet”.
Rajiv Chatterjee, co-founder & Group chief growth officer, Quotient Ventures added, “MG Motor has always been known to bring about disruption with their vehicles; and it’s no different this time too with Comet EV. We are thrilled to work alongside them on this brand journey and across platforms, and are both stoked and grateful in the faith placed in us.”