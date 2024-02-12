MG Motor India unveils 'Unbelievable Delight' campaign for 2024 models

Neeraj Bassi, chief growth officer, Cheil India says, "Working on an iconic brand like MG is a pure delight. For it’s a brand, which is not afraid to push the envelope yet endeavors to stay true to its core Britishness, very much a part of its identity. We are excited to partner with MG Motor in this campaign, where its humor grows on you as the narrative unfolds over a span of multiple films. We hope that consumers will enjoy these films immensely.”