By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

MG Motor India unveils 'Unbelievable Delight' campaign for 2024 models

This multimedia campaign is promoted through various advertising channels including print, radio, and digital.

Cheil India has introduced a new campaign for MG Motor India, inspired by the ‘Unbelievable Delight’ that comes packed with its new offerings. Alongside advertising channels such as print, radio, and digital, this multimedia campaign is anchored by a series of three thematic films that aim to capture the essence and celebrate customer delight.

“Looking ahead to 2024, we aim to enhance and evolve our brand story further. By offering the right features at the right price, we are trying to capitalise on all points of leverage to draw attention to the uniqueness of our brand and increase brand love,” says Udit Malhotra, head- marketing, MG Motor India.

The campaign comprises one film each for its three SUVs- Hector, Astor, Gloster. The films feature two protagonists in different settings, an Indian and a Brit, discussing the prices that MG Motor India is offering on its 2024 models and trims.

The first film introduces the price of the MG Hector Diesel 2024 using the idiom of 'Flying pigs’. The second film plays up a mythical ‘Unicorn' to highlight the remarkable MG Astor 2024 that packs a combination of technology and comfort. The third film aims to use the idea of 'Money growing on trees' to showcase that the price of the MG Gloster 2024 sounds just too good to be true. 

Amit Nandwani, national creative director, Cheil India says, “We wanted to explore a clutter-breaking visual route while finding a way to keep the context relatable and films enjoyable. Leaning into the idea of unbelievable delight, each film drives home the point in a light-hearted, fun way with a memorable visual twist at the end. And through the endearing banter of the Indian-British duo, we have tried to marry the British heritage and Indian connect of the brand.”

Neeraj Bassi, chief growth officer, Cheil India says, "Working on an iconic brand like MG is a pure delight. For it’s a brand, which is not afraid to push the envelope yet endeavors to stay true to its core Britishness, very much a part of its identity. We are excited to partner with MG Motor in this campaign, where its humor grows on you as the narrative unfolds over a span of multiple films. We hope that consumers will enjoy these films immensely.”

Credits

 

Agency: Cheil India 

Chief Operating Officer: Sanjeev Jasani 

Chief Creative Officer: Vikash Chemjong 

Chief Growth Officer: Neeraj Bassi  

National Creative Director: Amit Nandwani 

Chief Strategy Officer: Sourav Ray 

Vice President, Head of Operations: Kanika

Account Management team: Jaipal Singh, Priyanka Saini, Shweta Goel, Anamika Sharma

Creative team: Arjun Jetly, Sean Colaco, Shailender Singh, Volga Atwal, Rakshit Nair 

Account Planning team: Ruchi Kohli

Production

Director: Vikalp Chhabra

Producer: Ankit Ahuja

Production house: Red Comet Films

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Cheil IndiaMG Motor IndiaUnbelievable Delight