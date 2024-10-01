MGID partners with ENIL to boost native advertising adoption in India

MGID, a global advertising platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Entertainment Network India (ENIL), widely known as Mirchi. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding MGID’s cutting-edge native advertising solutions across the Indian market through Mirchi’s rapidly growing digital ad network, MPing. By combining MGID’s innovative technology with Mirchi’s extensive client base and reach, this partnership will make native advertising more accessible to brands nationwide.

Native advertising, MGID’s flagship offering, seamlessly integrates advertisements into the content of web pages, providing a non-intrusive and engaging experience that enhances user interaction and increases visibility for advertisers. Featuring formats like rich media and video, MGID ensures superior ad performance across devices, enabling brands to forge more meaningful connections with their target audiences.

Through this strategic partnership, ENIL will utilise its extensive sales network to bring MGID’s advanced native advertising solutions to clients in over 60 cities across India. Mirchi’s MPing platform, which already enjoys the trust of more than 800 brands, has evolved into a robust digital advertising solution, offering comprehensive campaign management for advertisers. MPing simplifies the complexities of planning, buying, optimizing, and reporting, providing a seamless programmatic advertising experience. Its audience-based targeting and platform-agnostic approach ensure that advertisers can reach the right audiences across various digital channels, driving better ROI and delivering measurable results.

This partnership further solidifies MGID’s leadership in the native advertising space, equipping advertisers with enhanced targeting tools, deeper audience insights, and access to a broader range of ad formats across both digital and offline platforms. The collaboration is expected to drive higher brand conversion rates and engagement metrics, further elevating the value offered to advertisers.

Pankaj Sharma, CEO of MGID India, remarked, “We are excited to partner with ENIL, as this collaboration is a pivotal step in expanding our presence in the Indian market. By integrating our native push notifications, rich media, and video advertising solutions with ENIL’s deep local market expertise, we aim to meet the increasing demand for personalised and high-performing ad solutions tailored to the unique preferences of Indian audiences."

Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL, added, "MPing has made remarkable strides since its launch just a few months ago, earning the confidence of over 800 brands across India. Now, we're taking it a step further by transforming MPing into a full-scale digital ad network, with native advertising at its core. We're very excited to partner with MGID, a global native advertising leader. Together, we’ll combine our market expertise with MGID’s cutting-edge technology to offer advertisers deeply personalised, high-impact ad formats that drive meaningful engagement. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value and results for advertisers nationwide."