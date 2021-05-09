Mi India’s call to action for men missing salon trips

The ‘Your Salon at Home' campaign for Mi Beard Trimmer promotes personal grooming as salons and hairdressers shut shop due to COVID lockdowns.
With strict COVID-induced lockdowns in place all across the country, Mi India’s ‘Your Salon at Home' campaign is a call to action to all bearded individuals, who may be missing out on their grooming routines.
While the salons are shut and social distancing is a basic hygiene practice, the need for addressing the 'fuzz' still persists due to frequent online meetings. Mi India has released a music video on its digital channels featuring various scenarios – from attending client meetings to e-dates.
The campaign promotes self grooming, a trend that picked up pace during the first COVID-induced lockdowns last year (2020).
The campaign also highlights how the Mi Beard Trimmer is no less than the deft hands of a hairdresser, and how it is made for ‘every kind of style’. From a guy who likes a neat look to one who is trying to act cute, the trimmer does it all.
Xiaomi entered the male personal grooming space by launching the Mi Beard Trimmer back in June 2019. Even then, the brand had leveraged its strong social presence across platforms to launch the product. Xiaomi’s executive brand face Manu Kumar Jain made the announcement via a quirky product demo video featuring the company’s employees.
Like the launch campaign, the latest initiative has also been crafted by Xiaomi’s employees.