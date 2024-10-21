Mia brings back disco with Zeenat Aman in latest campaign

Mia by Tanishq, a fine jewellery brand, is turning back the clock to the iconic Disco era with its latest campaign, inspired by the dapper and glam vibe of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Mia has teamed up with Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman, to bring this campaign to fruition.

Zeenat Aman grooves to her iconic soundtrack of ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ which lends the campaign a lively, celebratory feel with a sheen of nostalgia. Zeenat Aman takes centre stage, as she shows off the jewellery pieces from Mia’s collection.

The campaign, created by Famous Innovations and facilitated by Collective Artists Network, features Zeenat Aman and emphasises the message that true style transcends time. It combines elements of the Disco era with modern energy, appealing to both older audiences and today's youth.

The Disco Collection offers stylish and versatile pieces designed for modern women. It includes eye-catching earrings and rings suitable for both day and night, reflecting themes of freedom and self-expression.

Speaking on the campaign, Shyamala Ramanan, business head, Mia by Tanishq, said, “We are thrilled and honoured to collaborate with Zeenat Aman, an icon who epitomises the fearless and unapologetic spirit of the Disco era. This partnership is a celebration of timeless glamour, connecting the bold energy of the past with the confidence of the modern woman. Zeenat breathes life into this collection in a way that feels both nostalgic and empowering, reminding us that true elegance lies in embracing our inner star. Together with Zeenat we hope that the bold spirit of Disco continues to inspire, with each piece of the Mia Disco collection designed to make you shine like the icon you are."

George Kovoor, chief creative officer, South, Famous Innovations added, “Mia is bringing disco back with a collection that is inspired by the glitz and glamour of one of the most iconic eras of all time and what better way to launch the Disco Collection than with the queen of disco herself - Zeenat Aman. Zeenat and the Mia Disco Collection are a perfect match, and the magic is clear for everyone to see. This campaign brings back the memories of the 70s and proves that true glamour never goes out of style and that disco really has no age or era.”