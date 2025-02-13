Mia by Tanishq highlights mature love in 'Not Just Another Day' campaign

Mia by Tanishq announces the release of a series of digital films this Valentine's Day- 'Not Just Another Day' in collaboration with The Yellow Shutter, a creative video production house. These films focus on the everyday experiences of mature couples and their relationships.

Advertisment

The campaign features five stories about long-term couples, showing their daily lives and the small gestures that keep their relationships strong.

Sampurna Rakshit, head of marketing and e-commerce, Mia by Tanishq, commented, “Once the honeymoon phase fades, Valentine's Day becomes an afterthought for many couples. But celebrating it is just as important, no matter how long you've been together! 'Not Just Another Day' encourages couples to reignite that spark, make time to celebrate Valentine’s with Mia and create moments that are just as meaningful as the first!”

Dilpreet Kaur Sandhu, head of business for The Yellow Shutter, adds, "While we create numerous ad films, this project struck a particularly resonant chord. The lighthearted exploration of how even practical, 'grown-up' couples cherish small, thoughtful gestures of love, despite playful claims to the contrary, reflects the reality we all experience. Our focus was on creating something candid, heartwarming, and tinged with humor, showcasing love through these little moments of joy and connection."