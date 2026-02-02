Mia by Tanishq marks Valentine’s season with ‘Bee My Valentine, every day’ with Aneet Padda

Mia by Tanishq has rolled out its Valentine’s season campaign titled ‘Bee My Valentine, every day’, featuring brand ambassador Aneet Padda. The campaign centres on the idea that love is shaped through everyday moments rather than grand, date-specific gestures.

The initiative draws from the brand’s Precious, every day positioning and highlights how relationships are built through shared routines, personal milestones and quiet experiences. It encourages couples to associate Valentine’s Day with moments that hold individual meaning, such as the day they first met or small rituals they share.

As part of the campaign, Mia has released a series of digital reels. One of them features Padda pinning a train ticket to mark a couple’s first meeting at a railway station. The brand has also invited couples to visit Mia stores and submit letters describing their love stories until 15 February. Selected entries will be read by Padda, with a few couples invited to meet her and discuss what makes their relationships meaningful.

Shyamala Ramanan, business head – Mia by Tanishq said: “At Mia, we’ve always believed that jewellery should be part of everyday life, not just reserved for milestones. Bee My Valentine, every day brings that philosophy to life by celebrating love as it’s actually lived, through small rituals, shared memories, and moments that quietly become precious. The namesake collection reflects this idea through designs inspired by symbols of connection, crafted to be worn and gifted as everyday expressions of love.”

Aneet Padda said, “I am looking forward to reading the letters and meeting couples who are sharing their love stories. It’s such a sweet way to celebrate meaningful relationships, every single day!”

Alongside the campaign, the brand has introduced the Bee My Valentine jewellery collection. The range draws inspiration from bees, honeycombs and natural geometric forms, translating these motifs into contemporary designs across earrings, pendants, rings, bracelets, necklaces and mangalsutras.

The collection is crafted in gold and natural diamonds and is positioned for daily wear, aligning with the campaign’s focus on everyday expressions of affection rather than occasion-led gifting.