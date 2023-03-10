Mia by Tanishq partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore for WPL 2023

Mia by Tanishq has signed as principal sponsor for RCB.
The partnership reveres these remarkable players' grit, perseverance, sweat, and struggle for creating a space and a legacy for women in cricket nationwide.
After a successful collaboration with Indian Olympic women athletes last season, the new-age jewelry brand is strengthening its long-standing commitment to encourage and support women in sports with cricket, the sport that resides in every Indian’s heart. Mia makes a bold move by associating with the first women’s team from RCB, which marks a milestone in the history of Indian women’s sports, to champion and celebrate women in sports.