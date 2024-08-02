MICA, Aster Health Academy join hands for healthcare marketing course

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The program, slated to launch in October 2024, will feature newly developed case studies from the healthcare industry.
MICA, Ahmedabad’s leadership and management development program (LMDP), has entered into a partnership with Aster Health Academy, a healthcare ed-tech company, to launch an online course on ‘Integrated Marketing and Branding for Healthcare.’
The 8-month online course, aimed at professionals across varied profiles from the healthcare sector, will give participants a comprehensive understanding of topics like services marketing, behaviour change communication, marketing communication, online reputation management, contemporary trends in marketing, brand positioning, healthcare IT and AI, public relations, strategic advertising, etc.
The institute recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aster Health Academy to offer a ‘Postgraduate Certificate in Integrated Marketing and Branding for Healthcare’.
Signing the MoU, Prof. Githa Heggde, Dean, MICA, said, “We are excited to partner with Aster Health Academy as their knowledge partner. This MoU will provide the impetus for focused research and curriculum in healthcare education with our in-house expertise in marketing, branding, and communication.”
Delving into the partnership, Prof. Falguni Vasavada Oza and Prof. Subrat Sarangi, co-chairs of LMDP at MICA, said, “MICA and Aster Health Academy embark on this challenging and learning journey which shall define the blueprint of healthcare education for the future and transform careers in industries namely, hospitals, pharma, medical devices, utility services, IT services among others. The course focuses on healthcare marketing and communication, covering traditional to contemporary channels focusing on integrated marketing and branding.”
The program, slated to launch in October 2024, will feature newly developed case studies from the healthcare industry. These include strategic marketing, community healthcare, and communication strategies covering pharma, medical devices, and hospitals.