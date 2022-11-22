MICL appoints SRV Media as its Digital & PR communications partner

The agency is looking forward to initiating a full-fledged performance marketing campaign for upcoming projects to further achieve the long-term desired results.
MICL Group, the Mumbai-based real estate giant, appoints SRV Media, a 360- degree Digital Marketing service provider, as the official communications partner for end-to-end integrated PR and digital marketing executions. The agency, with its presence in five cities across the country, is employing a robust marketing strategy through its PR, Social Media, Performance Marketing, SEO and website support services to represent the innovative and design-thinking approach of MICL in the real estate business.
About this association with the MICL Group, Vikram Kumar, co-founder & managing director of SRV Media said, “MICL Group has successfully grown with the times and taken their long-standing legacy to greater heights. SRV Media will strive to fulfill its responsibilities of this association through the multitude of marketing arsenals in our quiver and bring forth into the media the endeavours of MICL Group to boost its engagement with the consumer.”
As part of the ongoing mandates, SRV Media planned and executed an integrated campaign to generate quality leads through Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Google. The agency is now looking forward to initiating a full-fledged performance marketing campaign for upcoming projects to further achieve the long-term desired results.
Ayush Shah - general manager - Sales of MICL Group said, “With utmost pleasure, we have joined hands with SRV Media for its keen digital marketing acumen. We trust that this alliance will ensure us a strong media presence, and clear and engaging communication with our customers. Our constant effort to build innovative, environment-conscious, and world-class infrastructure has helped our clients acquire the home of their dreams and SRV’s expertise will take our efforts further."