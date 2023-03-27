Microsoft’s new ad shows how technology can help individuals achieve their goals

The campaign features individuals using Microsoft’s products and software, while continuing to work on their goals.
Microsoft recently unveiled a film, titled ‘Empowering Dreams’, starring veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. It shows how technology can help people achieve their goals and desires.
In the film, Kapur is a charming elderly individual (Kaustav Ghosh), who is seeking help from a team of young wedding planners, headed by Pihu. Ghosh wants to fulfil his wife’s desires. She always wished for a big fat Indian wedding, but couldn’t have one years ago, due to circumstances. Pihu’s team has to execute the wedding in 10 days.
Pihu and her team are shown having conversations with Ghosh about the wedding preparations. Microsoft’s products, including laptops, apps and softwares like Teams, Viva, etc., are subtly incorporated in the film.
Ghosh also reveals that his wife wanted to wear an outfit worn by actress Kajol in the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. It then strikes Pihu that the famous ‘Sarson ke Khet’ should be one of the main elements of the wedding. She then proceeds to make all the arrangements in three days, with the help of Microsoft’s products.
Speaking about the film, Samik Roy, executive director, corporate, medium and small business, Microsoft India, said in a statement, “Through this film, we want to showcase the power of dreams, and how technology can serve as a reliable ally for individuals and businesses to fulfil their aspirations.”
“In line with Microsoft’s mission, we have a steadfast commitment to empowering businesses, irrespective of their scale and size. We enable organisations and people to unlock their full potential, with our secured solutions across productivity, collaboration, infrastructure, low/no code application platform, data and AI, business applications and devices.”
Bhaskar Basu, country head – Modern Work, Microsoft India, added, “We are committed to empowering businesses of every size and in every industry to achieve more by providing them with best-in-class solutions that are redefining the future of work.”
“With our suite of Modern Workplace solutions across Microsoft 365, like Teams and Viva, and our portfolio of Surface devices, our aim is to enable organisations with powerful and secure tools to help them collaborate seamlessly, stay connected with their teams and customers, and enhance their productivity.”