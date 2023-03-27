Milestone Brandcom founder Nabendu Bhattacharyya launches IDEACAFE.AGENCY

It is possibly the first-ever out-of-home creative agency.
Nabendu Bhattacharyya, founder of Milestone Brandcom, announced
the launch of his new company called IDEACAFE.AGENCY. The company aims to revolutionise the future of brand communication with its idea-centric approach.
It promises to be a new-age independent company that redefines the “brewing” of ideas. The company will offer a range of services, including creative, data and technology-led media solutions, covering digital media, out-of-home, activation, rural, and a whole gamut of idea-centric solutions for brands across the spectrum.
Joining Bhattacharyya on this exciting journey are two co-founders, Hanoz Patel and Abhishek Kabra, both specialists in the space who were part of the Milestone Brandcom journey. IDEACAFE.AGENCY will assist in creating ideas that change what people do, think, and feel, making brands distinctive and helping them grow.
“I am super thrilled to announce the setting up of this new age independent company. IDEACAFE.AGENCY will concentrate on building ideas and content across all spectrums of the brand communication space. I have always believed in creating disruptive, clutter-breaking ideas and bringing them alive to make a difference in a brand's growth trajectory and will continue spearheading the same ahead,” says Bhattacharyya.
The agency has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Bhattacharyya is already in talks with industry leaders known to have been instrumental in reimagining OOH, marketers par excellence, and hiring the right talent to scale and take IDEACAFE.AGENCY to new heights.