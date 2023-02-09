Milind Soman busts wrong questions in a new ‘Galat Sawaal’ campaign for Kellogg’s ®Muesli and ®Granola

The films are centered around three products, Kellogg’s ®Pro Muesli with 100% plant protein, Kellogg’s ®Muesli with 21% fruit, nut & seeds, and Kellogg’s ®Granola Almond & Cranberries.
Kellogg’s, India’s leading breakfast cereal manufacturer, has roped in noted actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman to reveal the nourishing value of the range of Kellogg’s ®Muesli. The digital campaign, spread across three short films, is titled Galat Sawaal (Wrong Question), where Soman demystifies Kellogg’s muesli range and what really goes into making these products nourishing and tasty. The films are centered around three products, Kellogg’s ®Pro Muesli with 100% plant protein, Kellogg’s ®Muesli with 21% fruit, nut & seeds, and Kellogg’s ®Granola Almond & Cranberries.
Each film focuses on the presence of ingredients that enhance their nutritional appeal. Milind Soman is shown to take a creative route for ‘Galat Sawaal’ by tackling the wrong questions and busting myths surrounding three products of Kellogg's ®Muesli & ®Granola range through films. He calls out the presence of nourishing ingredients like multiple grains, seeds, fruits and nuts, while reflecting on the absence of ingredients, like trans-fat, cholesterol and added preservatives that consumers might not prefer.
One such film showcases Kellogg’s ®Pro Muesli, a breakfast containing 100% plant protein, fulfilling over 29% of an adult’s daily protein needs and providing energy to go the extra mile during any day.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Prashant Peres, managing director, Kellogg South Asia, said, “We are market leaders in the Muesli category with over 70% share. We have built the category over the years by making consumers aware about what really goes into the making of muesli or granola as it is still at a nascent stage in India. With this campaign, we want to further strengthen our demystification story and our partner, Ogilvy, did an excellent job by roping Milind Soman, who shares the same ethos as our brand of ‘eating healthy and achieving the best for the day.”
Prem Narayan, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy, shared his views on the campaign, “The starting point for us as the creative partner was that Kellogg’s Muesli/ Granola brand has been on a positive growth trajectory. We were asked to work on an opportunity to demystify the product and what goes inside it, which led us to think that today’s young and curious consumer looks out for information in anything they consume. They wat to know ‘What does it have’ as importantly as ‘What does it not’. This led to the birth of ‘Galat Sawaal.’ Milind Soman was a natural fit in this campaign and the quirky humour is something we built specifically for digital platforms.”
The first film, which shows Milind cycling actively, signifies high-protein breakfast that provides him the extra energy for his fitness routine. It also communicates the nourishing value of Kellogg's ®Pro- Muesli which is high in proteins. Launched for nutrition-seeking individuals, Kellogg's ®Pro- Muesli contains 100 per cent plant protein and super seeds that impart extra energy to an individual. The other films feature Milind swimming and trekking, all of which signify the need for a balanced and complete breakfast.