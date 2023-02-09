Milind Soman busts wrong questions in a new ‘Galat Sawaal’ campaign for Kellogg’s ®Muesli and ®Granola

Prem Narayan, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy, shared his views on the campaign, “The starting point for us as the creative partner was that Kellogg’s Muesli/ Granola brand has been on a positive growth trajectory. We were asked to work on an opportunity to demystify the product and what goes inside it, which led us to think that today’s young and curious consumer looks out for information in anything they consume. They wat to know ‘What does it have’ as importantly as ‘What does it not’. This led to the birth of ‘Galat Sawaal.’ Milind Soman was a natural fit in this campaign and the quirky humour is something we built specifically for digital platforms.”