Milind Soman champions healthier staples in The Health Factory’s new film

The Health Factory (THF), the brand with zero maida and protein bread, has launched a new brand film featuring Milind Soman, a fitness icon. The campaign is part of the brand’s ongoing rebranding journey, designed to spark conversations around its philosophy: All for Health. Health for All.

The film takes a witty, ironic twist showing a world where even Milind Soman, the fittest man in India, gets playfully “schooled” by health-obsessed youngsters for not knowing about the fittest bread in town. With humor at its core, the film flips the narrative, positioning The Health Factory as the everyday essential that embodies everything Milind himself stands for: simplicity, authenticity, and consistency in health.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Vinay Maheshwari, CEO of The Health Factory, said, “Milind connects with all age groups, which fits perfectly with what we stand for as a brand, keeping healthy living simple for everyone. For us health isn’t about complicating daily routines, it’s about simplifying them and making sure your daily staples are the right ones.”

Meghraj Bangera, Senior Brand Manager at The Health Factory, added, “People knew us as the Zero Maida bread brand, but somewhere along the way The Health Factory took a backseat. With this campaign we flipped that, bringing a quirky twist with Milind Soman at the centre. The focus had to come back to the brand and its core: making health your everyday staple.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Milind Soman said, “I’ve always believed health is about small, consistent choices, what you eat every day matters the most. That’s why I connected with The Health Factory’s philosophy instantly. Bread is such a basic part of our diet, and making it healthier without compromising taste is a simple yet powerful idea.”

The Health Factory’s refreshed identity comes with bold new packaging, clean-label promises, and a sharper tone that cuts through India’s cluttered health food space. Available in 16 cities and through leading e-commerce, q-commerce, and retail channels, the brand has already reached over 2 million households across India.

The new brand film marks a milestone in The Health Factory’s journey of transforming bread a daily essential into a symbol of better, cleaner eating for millions of households across India.