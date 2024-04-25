Milind Soman showcases scenarios where others love running more than him in Uber's #RoutineSeRescue ad

Speaking about the campaign, Ameya Velankar, head of marketing, Uber India South Asia said, “While India loves to hustle, sometimes we get lost in the monotony of our routines. When breaking free seems difficult, all you need is to be rescued for a while before you go back to hustling once again. And that’s what this campaign is all about. We want to rescue people from their daily routines with Uber Intercity. Whether you're an impromptu travel geek or a meticulous planner, Intercity's round trips offer you the chance to book a ride to over 2000+ destinations for up to 90 days in advance. We decided to collaborate with Milind Soman - because who knows more about running away than India’s favourite enthusiast? But even he needs a break, and that’s why he ended up running away from running, as part of our #RoutineSeRescue narrative.”