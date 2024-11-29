Milind Soman stars in OPPO's new campaign for Find X8 series

OPPO India today introduced its latest campaign, ‘Find Your Bigger Picture’, featuring Milind Soman, to mark the launch of its flagship Find X8 Series in India. The main film highlights that the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are designed for individuals who challenge conventions and lead their lives on their terms.

Launched across social media platforms of OPPO India, the film opens with a shot of Milind who uses the Find X8 Pro’s AI Telescope Zoom to lock in a distant mountain peak he is determined to conquer. As he begins his ascent, he reflects on a life defined by embracing new challenges at every stage – from leaving a thriving acting career, to running marathons barefoot, and becoming an author. The film concludes with Milind climbing the final boulder and taking in the stunning view, symbolising his life’s journey of challenges and growth.

Speaking about the campaign, Sushant Vasishta,head of digital marketing, OPPO India, said, “At OPPO India, we celebrate individuals who live authentically and push boundaries. That’s why we are so excited about our ‘Find Your Bigger Picture’ campaign. Milind Soman’s journey is inspiring and teaming up with him for the launch of the Find X8 Series feels like a perfect fit. The Find X8 Series is crafted for trendsetters, offering a cutting-edge camera system, robust performance, smart AI capabilities, and an elegant design to inspire users to view and capture the world in a new light.”

The campaign will continue with individuals such as CEOs, CMOs, VPs, co-founders, and photographers, sharing their journeys.

OPPO India’s Find X8 series is designed for those who continually push their boundaries. The series comprises Find X8 Pro, priced at Rs 99,999 for 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and the standard Find X8 in two storage variants: 12GB + 256GB at Rs 69,999 and 16GB + 512GB at Rs 79,999. All devices will be available from 3rd December on the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and across mainline retail outlets.