MilkBasket awards its brand mandate to BBDO India

BBDO was appointed after a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for the brand’s strategy and creative output.
Milkbasket, a unit of Reliance Retail, is India's first subscription-based micro-delivery service, launched in 2015, and one of the fastest-growing start-ups in the daily essentials delivery sector.
Since its Launch, Milkbasket has been the most loved and preferred brand in online groceries. Currently, Milkbasket is present in NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. In 2022, Milkbasket aims to take its services to the top 50 cities in India. At this crucial point of expansion, BBDO will facilitate this growth by creating a pan India voice and brand positioning for Milkbasket.
When asked about the partnership, founder and CEO of Milkbasket, Yatish Talvadia, commented, “On this exciting growth journey of Milkbasket, we are super thrilled to onboard BBDO. The plan is to leverage their creative strength to make Milkbasket a household name in Pan India by the end of the year.”
Adding to this, Nikhil Mahajan, chief growth officer and GM, BBDO, also shared, “The daily essential delivery space has seen a lot of action lately, and I feel Milkbasket with its robust business model is poised to win mindshare and market share. They have a unique proposition that sets them apart from any other player, and I’m very excited to bring that alive as we create a brand to reckon with in the coming times. The leadership team’s vision of not only winning the future but shaping it too is what makes this partnership so special and exciting.”