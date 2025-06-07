Milkbasket pushes no-knock delivery with latest ad

Milkbasket, an early-morning grocery delivery app, has unveiled its latest brand campaign: “Door Bell Ki Chow Chow, No More Now”. The campaign highlights how common interruptions like doorbells and OTP calls affect personal time.

The campaign is based on the idea that interruptions often happen during personal moments like sleeping, meetings, cooking, or yoga. Milkbasket uses short films to show how these disruptions cause frustration and how its service helps avoid them.

Milkbasket offers 7 AM silent delivery with no doorbells, knocks, or OTP calls. Groceries are delivered quietly at the doorstep, aiming to fit into daily routines without disruption.

Milkbasket offers several user-friendly features beyond silent delivery. There is no checkout process, no repeated payment steps, and no delivery surcharges. Customers can also access a wide selection of over 10,000 grocery items, all priced below MRP.

“The doorbell is the demon that disturbs the peaceful life of our customers,” said Damodar Mall, chief executive officer, Reliance Retail Grocery. “With Milkbasket’s 7 AM silent delivery, we offer them a choice of peace.”