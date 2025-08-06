MILKMAID unveils ‘Yummazing’ joy of homemade desserts in latest campaign

Nestlé MILKMAID has launched its latest TVC celebrating the joy of preparing desserts at home, with loved ones. The film highlights the rich and creamy and experience that MILKMAID brings to every sweet creation. The TVC, has been directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani.

The film also showcases MILKMAID’s new reusable pack, designed for everyday convenience. It allows consumers to use, store and reuse the product easily, encouraging effortless dessert-making at home.

Manav Sahni, head, dairy business, Nestlé India, said, “MILKMAID enjoys a timeless legacy that lives on in kitchens across India. With every generation, it has reinvented itself while staying true to the promise of great taste. With this film, we celebrate the joy of homemade desserts and inform the consumers how MILKMAID, with its signature taste elevates their flavour."

Ram Madhvani, director, added, “It’s always special to work with a legacy brand like MILKMAID that has been part of our kitchens for generations. Through this film, we wanted to capture the simple yet deep emotions that come alive when families cook together. It’s about celebrating everyday moments that become lasting memories, made sweeter with MILKMAID.”