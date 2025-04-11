Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi star in Dubai’s new tourism campaign film

The Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched a new marketing campaign titled ‘Find Your Story’. The campaign features actors Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, highlights travel experiences available in Dubai, including during short stopovers.

Written and co-directed by Argentine Armando Bo, the brand film highlights the experiences that Dubai has to offer on a stopover, from its stunning desert landscapes and futuristic architecture, to its shopping and cultural heritage. Bo’s compatriate Felipe Gomez Aparicio also served as co-director on the film.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appear together on screen for the first time in Dubai Tourism’s new campaign, ‘Find Your Story’. The campaign is launching in 21 international markets and is being promoted across TV, cinema, streaming platforms, out-of-home (OOH) advertising, and social media. In India, the campaign is running on platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for tourism and commerce marketing, Visit Dubai, said: “Our diversified market strategy, built on bespoke and creative campaigns, has been pivotal in showcasing Dubai to the world, and we continue to leverage strong partnerships with stars from the world of entertainment to further enhance the city’s allure to international visitors. Having Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi as the leads of Dubai’s new ‘Find Your Story’ campaign not only resonates with a broad demographic, but also highlights Dubai’s inviting tourism offerings with something for everyone. They epitomise the ethos of exploration and we are confident that the film’s thrilling narrative will inspire travellers to turn their own Dubai stopover into an exciting stay.”

Shot at various locations across Dubai, the short film’s narrative begins at Dubai International (DXB) where Brown and Bongiovi, with a few hours to spare before their next flight, discover a magical movie script which inspires an extraordinary journey via a ‘portal to their new story’.

As the plot unfolds, the ‘Dubai script’ leads them to the enchanting alleyways of the Al Seef district, the modern architecture of the Museum of the Future and Burj Khalifa, and the breathtaking dunes of the Al Qudra desert. As the suspense intensifies, the script guides them into a series of mysterious new adventures, leaving audiences captivated and eager to discover where their Dubai story will lead next. The film concludes with a cliffhanger building intrigue and curiosity around how Dubai continues to surprise travellers with new adventures, and invites visitors to continue the story.

Speaking about the campaign, Brown said: “Dubai is such a global city and it’s different to any place that I’ve ever been to. It really does feel like many different places all in one city.” After visiting Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, she added: “This is going to be one of my core memories. This is unbelievable. I’m looking at it, I’m working under it… it’s very cool.”

Bongiovi also spoke about how beautiful the desert landscapes were. He said: “We love Dubai and the desert is unlike anything I have ever seen before. Exploring the city was really special and we have created many unforgettable memories during our time here.”

Screenwriter and filmmaker Bo said: “In this short film we knew that we were telling a story, but we were also showing the world how amazing Dubai is. The locations are perfect to showcase what the city has to offer.”