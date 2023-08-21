Millimetre names Zero Gravity Communications as its Agency On Record

The agency will handle brand strategy, creative execution, and digital media duties for Millimetre.
Millimetre, the flagship brand of Lamitude has announced Zero Gravity Communications (“ZGC”) as its creative, strategic and media planning agency of record. ZGC is an independent advertising agency based in Ahmedabad. The agency will handle brand strategy, creative execution, and digital media duties for Millimetre.
“ZGC is filled with strong talent, creative minds and extensive experience in creating meaningful brand actions” said Punit Tambi, partner at Lamitude. Together ZGC and Lamitude will be launching a series of campaigns to strengthen the market presence of Millimetre brand in a hyper personalized way by leveraging a strategic mix of traditional and digital channels to maximize reach, engagement and impact across the value chain.
The pursuit of redefining interior surfaces gave birth to Millimetre. It’s first iteration is of 36 beautifully crafted decors, under 3 categories. Millimetre is all set to transform the surfaces industry with innovative product launches this year.
Speaking about the mandate, Khushboo Sharma Solanki, founder, ZGC said "We are thrilled and honoured to be chosen as Millimetre's integrated marketing agency of record. Our team at ZGC is deeply committed in doing our part in the success story of Millimetre through our digital-first approach and creative marketing strategies. We understand the significance of Millimetre's vision, and we are excited to embark on this transformative journey together."