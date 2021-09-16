‘Million’, the pig highlights Freecharge’s ‘Pay Later’ offering in new ad

The film opens up with Million standing at a payment counter, along with another person whom he calls ‘Macho’. Both want to buy the last pack of Nacho dips. Macho tries to pay with a card, but realises that the card machine is not working, and he does not have any cash left. Meanwhile, Million quickly pays with the help of the Pay Later option. Macho then has to go through the hassle of withdrawing cash from an ATM, and Million is shown enjoying Nachos with the dip.