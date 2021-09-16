‘Million’, the pig highlights Freecharge’s ‘Pay Later’ offering in new ad

Conceptualised by Circus Media, the ad film encourages the app’s users to take smart financial decisions.
Freecharge, the leading digital financial service platform, has introduced a new offering, ‘Pay Later’, that provides a seamless payment option to the shoppers. The product facilitates customers to make payments through a single click.
To showcase the convenience of Pay Later, Freecharge has rolled out a digital campaign that features a pig, called ‘Million’. The character aims to make the the campaign quirky and humorous. The campaign talks about how the product makes one’s life easier with a one tap cashless and cardless payment that is simple and easy to understand.
Conceptualised by Circus Media, the digital film features Million, who engages with the customers by encouraging them to take smart financial decisions.
The film opens up with Million standing at a payment counter, along with another person whom he calls ‘Macho’. Both want to buy the last pack of Nacho dips. Macho tries to pay with a card, but realises that the card machine is not working, and he does not have any cash left. Meanwhile, Million quickly pays with the help of the Pay Later option. Macho then has to go through the hassle of withdrawing cash from an ATM, and Million is shown enjoying Nachos with the dip.
The brand’s team informs that the offering has received great response from the customers, and is being widely used for a number of utilitarian needs.
Commenting on the campaign, Siddharth Mehta, MD & CEO, Freecharge, said, “We have seen consumers go through cumbersome processes of getting an OTP, entering a pin, or even making a visit to the ATM, unexpectedly, for their small ticket purchases too. This campaign is an attempt to showcase the convenience that comes with Pay Later, while making a payment for your ‘daily kharchas’. These expenses include booking/paying for a cab, paying to your kirana store, ordering food online, making online bill payments, etc. This campaign addresses this particular customer pain point.”
Speaking about the choice of character, Mehta added, “A pig has always been associated with wise money habits, whether it’s a piggy bank or any saving instrument for that matter. From that perspective, it matched the relatability quotient. Million’s character is smart, he is someone who understands money and finance. He is endearing in the way he behaves and interacts with people. Thus, he helps us to bring in the required consistency and personalisation in the financial services space.”