Milton goes back to school with new TVC

The TVC aims to resolve a common concern that parents have of tiffin boxes and water bottles leaking in school bags.
Houseware industry brand Milton has released a new TVC for its Leak Lock lunch boxes from the Back to School range. The TVC aims to resolve a common concern that parents have of tiffin boxes and water bottles leaking in school bags, whilst kids are being their mischievous selves. It attempts to position the product as a convenient tiffin box that strikes a chord with parents who can always trust the brand and be stress-free about leaks.
With product innovation at its core, the Milton TVC - conceptualized and written by Shubhanshu Dwivedi, Apoorva Jain & Saurabh Kulkarni - highlights a unique product that makes a big difference. Milton continues to understand and address the constantly evolving day-to-day needs of parents and children as they get back to school. The TVC encourages parents to let their kids be carefree as they play around with their tiffins, as Milton’s Leak Lock tiffins and bottles has them covered.
Ajay Vaghani, managing director, Hamilton Housewares, says, “Over these 50 years, much has changed, but our philosophy ‘Kuch Naya Sochte Hain’ continues to guide us while solving our consumers’ everyday problems. Innovation and technology, pioneering breakthroughs and intuitiveness about consumers’ unsaid needs is what helps us develop products to make their lives easier. The TVC, in an endearing way, conveys Milton’s product offerings through the easing of a parent’s daily worries about her child.”
Speaking on the new TVC, Saurabh Kulkarni, group creative director, Ogilvy, says, “Kids will be kids. So, mothers always find solutions to suit their behaviour and lifestyle. And that’s also what Milton does best. Keenly observes human behaviour and designs for and around it. Perhaps that’s why they are relevant even after 50 years.”
The campaign will run on national TV channels. In addition, the TVC will also be promoted on Milton’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.