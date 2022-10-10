Milton launches new TV Commercials as part of its 50 years celebrations

In continuation of the milestone celebration, Milton, one of India’s most trusted homeware brands, continues 50 magnificent years of their journey with the release of a series of TVCs highlighting its constant endeavour to solve everyday consumer problems. The films showcase the evolution of Milton products with the changing needs of consumers over the years, staying relevant across all age groups and target segments leading through innovation and technology. From their Thermosteel flask to the App-enabled Smart Range, the spotlight falls on the functionality to store and preserve freshness with this wide range of products. The brand’s philosophy ‘Kuch Naya Sochte Hai’ encourages the shift to smart, progressive products whilst addressing evolving consumer concerns.