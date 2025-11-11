Mind Your Language! unveils new campaign on South India’s markets

Mind Your Language! has rolled out a new brand campaign titled ‘Neeche Wala Sab Dekh Lega’. Through a series of witty digital films, the agency highlights the challenges national brands face in reaching, speaking to, and resonating with audiences in South India — from cultural disconnects to missed festival opportunities.

The films use humor to turn the familiar phrase of divine surrender — 'uparwala sab dekh lega' — into a call for trust in the 'neeche wala,' or those rooted in the South. Each short narrative dramatises a common brand problem: A toothpaste brand struggling to reach Chennai, symbolising FMCG brands’ distribution gaps. Delivery agents lost in translation, representing the linguistic nuances e-commerce firms often overlook. Mobile phones lamenting missed South Indian festivals, reflecting a lack of regional cultural understanding in national campaigns.

Deepan Ramachandran, founder and creative head, Mind Your Language!, said: “India is many Indias. The sooner national brands realise this, the better chance they have of connecting deeply and meaningfully with their audience. South India is a region brimming with rooted insights, vernacular nuances and pop culture that can help brands craft beautiful stories. No national brand should miss out on this wealth. That’s why they should get talking to specialists like us. Or better put in the context of this campaign – Want to crack South India? Neeche Wala Sab Dekh Lega!”

Pandian, creative director, Mind Your Language!, said: “Even though we’ve been in advertising for over 15 years, having done our time at network agencies, we admit that we can’t fully understand or emotionally connect with a brief meant for a Gujarati or a Maharashtrian well enough to create something hyper-local for them. So we believe it must be the same the other way around. We now live in a time where localisation is the new globalisation, and we’re at a point where we must go even deeper locally to truly grow wider globally. This is exactly what we’re trying to say through these films.”

The campaign, currently live across digital platforms, reinforces the agency’s positioning as a specialist partner for brands seeking deep cultural relevance in South India.