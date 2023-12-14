Mindhouse ropes in Jim Sarbh for its latest sleep story

‘Travel with Jim: The Northern Lights Experience’ is available exclusively on the Mindhouse app.
Mindhouse, a mental well-being app, has teamed up with Emmy-nominated actor Jim Sarbh to take users on an immersive journey to the northern lights. This is the latest offering from Mindhouse’s ongoing Sleep Stories series- a collection of calming stories to help people relax and fall asleep better, which has previously been voiced by other Bollywood heavyweights like Rahul Bose, Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parasher.
Sleep stories are designed to help you unwind and relax by visualising a calming environment right before you sleep. This is especially important since sleep is one of the cornerstones of good mental health.
Mindhouse’s latest offering Travel with Jim: The Northern Lights Experience takes listeners on a vivid 30-minute journey into a serene Norwegian night to witness the calming beauty of the Aurora Borealis. Narrated in Sarbh’s distinct style, accompanied by aural music to make the story immersive, it’s designed to ensure listeners go into a deep state of relaxation.
Pooja Khanna, co-founder, Mindhouse, said, “At Mindhouse, we take a holistic approach to mental well-being, sleep stories being one of the entry points for users to get deeper into the practice of meditation. We’re excited to have partnered with Jim Sarbh for our latest story and hope that more people are able to benefit from this simple visualisation based format of meditation.”
“I understand the value of sleep and how important it is for a healthy functioning body, both physically and mentally. That is why I am excited to be a part of the Sleep Stories Project- because it is important to take time out to calm your mind before going to bed. Mindhouse has come up with a very interesting concept, much-needed in today’s day and age with the hectic lives we lead,” added Jim Sarbh.