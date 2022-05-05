Mindshare wins agency of the year; brings home 8 Gold ABBY Awards at Goafest 2022

Mindshare won Gold for its entry titled ‘Swag se solo’ for client Pepsi in the ‘Innovative Use of Audio Visual’ sub-category. Pepsi’s entry for the show ‘Money Heist’ also brought Mindshare two Golds. In the ‘Innovative Use of Audio Visual’ sub-category, Mindshare brought home Gold for its work for client Dove titled ‘Stop The Beauty Test in the ‘Innovative Use of Integrated Media’. It also brought home Gold in the sub-category ‘Innovative Use of Radio’ for work for client Star Sports.