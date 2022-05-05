Mindshare wins agency of the year; brings home 8 Gold ABBY Awards at Goafest 2022

BCCL has been awarded publisher of the year.
The advertising industry came together to celebrate the 15th edition of Goafest. The event made a comeback this year after a 2 year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. With an underlying theme of celebrating The SuperPower Within, delegates at Goafest 2022 were welcomed with a champagne launch by Zoom TV and a live musical performance by Sukhbir - Prince of Bhangra.
The first round of awards were announced as part of the Abby One Show Awards at Grand Hyatt, Goa - the Publisher & Media ABBY awards. A total of 15 Publisher ABBYs and 87 Media ABBYs were awarded. For Publisher ABBYs, 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 7 Bronze were awarded and 4 entries were given a Certificate of Merit. Lodestar UM won the Grand Prix for Mumbai Police for their campaign, ‘The Punishing Signal’. For Media ABBYs, 21 Gold, 28 Silver, and 37 Bronze were awarded.
Mindshare won the title of Agency of the Year and BCCL has been awarded publisher of the year.
The Publisher ABBY awards saw BCCL take home the Gold for Times of India’s entry titled ‘Trust of India’ in the ‘Best marketing of a printed newspaper / edition’ sub-category. FCB India’s Group’s work for Times of India titled ‘Times Out & Proud Classifieds in the ‘Best promotion of a CSR / Cause related Marketing initiative in traditional or online space’ sub-category. This entry also won FCB India Group a Gold in the Best launch marketing of a new title of newspaper / magazine / digital publication sub-category.
In the ‘Best client-brand activation or display advertising innovation by a publisher’ category, HT Media won a Gold for its entry ‘Hindustan Times - Newspaper as a Collectable’.
Mindshare, Lodestar UM, Madison, InitiativeMedia, SoCheers and Fulcro and Schbang brought home Gold Media ABBY awards in the Media category. In the Specialist Categories, Bennett Coleman, Lodestar UM, Madison, Mindshare and Mindshare Bangladesh all won Gold Media Abby awards.
Mindshare won Gold for its entry titled ‘Swag se solo’ for client Pepsi in the ‘Innovative Use of Audio Visual’ sub-category. Pepsi’s entry for the show ‘Money Heist’ also brought Mindshare two Golds. In the ‘Innovative Use of Audio Visual’ sub-category, Mindshare brought home Gold for its work for client Dove titled ‘Stop The Beauty Test in the ‘Innovative Use of Integrated Media’. It also brought home Gold in the sub-category ‘Innovative Use of Radio’ for work for client Star Sports.
Mindshare’s campaign for Lifebuoy won them a Gold in the ‘Innovative Use of Integrated Media’ sub-category. Mindshare also won Gold for its entry 'Decoding the Post NTO World to Revive & Drive Growth' in the 'Innovative Use of Data and Analytics' sub-category.
AAAI’s new logo, created by Tempest Advertising’s art director, Lohidasu, was unveiled during the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The agency’s design was chosen amidst 200 entries. The logo effectively brought the past, the present and the future of both AAAI and advertising in unison. The official unveiling of the redesigned logo at the Goafest, was done by Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Ulka and film star, Yami Gautam.