Mindshare Wins media mandate For Great Learning

Mindshare, the flagship agency from the house of GroupM, has been awarded the traditional as well as digital mandate for Great Learning, an Ed-tech platform for working professionals.
As part of the significant win for Mindshare, the agency will be responsible for media buying and planning for the brand. Great Learning, one of India’s leading edtech companies for professional and higher education today with global footprint spread across 140+ countries.
Commenting on the win, Parthasarathy Mandayam, CEO - Mindshare South Asia, said, “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Great Learning. We will leverage the best practices across digital, data and content to help drive the brand to success. This sector has seen phenomenal growth & evolution. With our philosophy of adaptive marketing and our performance-driven approach, we will ensure brand and business results for Great Learning. We look forward to partnering the brand in this exciting journey”
Talking about the collaboration, Aparna Mahesh, chief marketing officer, Great Learning, said, "Great Learning is at the cusp of immense growth, especially right now, with lifelong learning becoming a household phenomenon. We see Mindshare as a strategic partner in our efforts towards building effective and lasting relationships with all our stakeholders. We look forward to working in tandem with the agency to further our brand's relevance and growth journey."