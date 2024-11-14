MiniKlub onboards Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor as brand ambassadors

Miniklub, a kidswear brand, announces Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor as its first brand ambassadors. The brand has launched its latest campaign, Dads Will Be Dudes, spotlighting the evolving role of today’s fathers—hands-on, intuitive, and ever-prepared for their children’s needs.

The campaign challenges the traditional perception of fatherhood and celebrates modern dads who are as involved in parenting as moms. Its tagline “Dads Will Be Dudes” reflects the spirit of dads who take pride in being hands-on, proactive, and always ready for their child's next adventure.

Shahid Kapoor, a doting father of two, shares his excitement about joining the campaign:“Fatherhood has been the most rewarding experience of my life. It’s a full-time role, and I love every moment of it. Dads today are far more involved in parenting than ever before, and I think this campaign beautifully captures that. It’s not just about helping out—it’s about being there, day in and day out, for your kids. I’m proud to be part of something that highlights this shift.”

Mira Kapoor, known for her approach to conscious parenting, adds: “I’ve seen how Shahid has embraced fatherhood, and it’s amazing how far dads have come in redefining their roles. ‘Dads Will Be Dudes’ celebrates these modern fathers who aren’t just supporting but are leading their parenting journeys. It’s an honor to be part of this campaign that reflects the values we stand for as parents.”

Anjana Pasi, Director of Miniklub, comments on the campaign’s significance:

“At Miniklub, we believe in celebrating every parent’s unique role, and with ‘Dads Will Be Dudes,’ we want to shine a light on the evolving father-child dynamic. Dads today are as much at the forefront of their child’s upbringing as moms, and we wanted to highlight this change in a fun and engaging way. Shahid and Mira embody the essence of modern-day parenting, and we’re thrilled to have them on board to bring this vision to life.”

Sooraj Pillai, Group Creative Director, DDB Mudra South: “While this category has traditionally focused on and celebrated moms, we wanted to recognise a new generation of dads who are taking a more active, hands-on role in parenting. Through our “Dads Will Be Dudes” campaign, we’re here to celebrate the spirit of these dads—those who are redefining fatherhood and embracing every part of the journey with heart and humour.