Miniklub’s latest campaign unveils 'The Happy Parenting Strategy'

Miniklub has launched a new digital film titled ‘The Happy Parenting Strategy’, created in collaboration with integrated creative and digital marketing agency Social Panga. The campaign focuses on contemporary parenting, with particular attention on the evolving role of fathers in everyday childcare.

The film features a character called “Mr. Dad”, portrayed by television actor Gautam Rode. Through a series of everyday situations, the narrative follows his approach to parenting, highlighting routine moments such as getting children dressed and keeping them engaged. The character is positioned as an involved and hands-on parent, working alongside the mother in shared parenting responsibilities.

Structured around a set of light-hearted “missions”, the film uses humour to depict common parenting scenarios. These moments are designed to reflect familiar challenges faced by parents, while presenting the father as an active and engaged participant in the process. The tone relies on situational humour, where confidence is often followed by trial-and-error outcomes.

According to the brand, the campaign aims to present fathers as warm, playful, and emotionally involved, moving away from traditional portrayals of parenting roles. Miniklub’s products appear within the narrative as practical tools that support daily parenting tasks.

“As a parent, I’ve learned that parenting doesn’t come with a manual. It comes with moments. Some go right, some go hilariously wrong, but all of them matter. This film is our way of celebrating modern fatherhood and reminding families that happy parenting is built on intent, involvement, and love, not perfection.” said Anjana Pasi, MD, Miniklub Retail Pvt. Ltd.

“With this film for Miniklub, we wanted to celebrate the beautiful chaos of parenting by shining the spotlight on dads. Dads always mean well, even when the outcome is hilariously off-track. Happy parenting isn’t about perfection; it’s about participation, intent and the small, joyful misfires that make families who they are. Miniklub’s world is playful, honest, and deeply real, and this film reflects that spirit. By making dads the accidental heroes, we’re reminding parents everywhere that showing up matters more than getting it right. If you’re laughing, you’re learning, and that is happy parenting,” comments Soumabha Nandi, executive vice president, creative strategy & growth, Social Panga.

“Our approach was to tell a parenting story that feels authentic to today’s families. By portraying fathers as involved, playful partners, the film brings a fresh perspective while reinforcing Miniklub’s role as a trusted parenting companion. The humour comes from reality, and that’s what makes the story connect,” said Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga.

The film concludes with the message “Happy Parenting Starts Here” and references Miniklub’s retail presence across 80 stores in 40 cities.