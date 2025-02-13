Minute Maid’s new ad with Shraddha Kapoor and Nani targets Gen Z

Minute Maid, Coca-Cola’s fruit beverage brand, has launched the “Shake it Up with Minute Maid Pulpy Orange” campaign targeting Gen Z and young adults. The campaign promotes the drink as a refreshing option for everyday moments, highlighting its real orange juice with pulp.

The campaign includes a brand film featuring actors Shraddha Kapoor and Nani. In the film, they go on a jungle safari and come across inactive animals, creating dull moments. They shake a bottle of Minute Maid, adding a twist as the scene becomes more lively.

Ajay Konale, director - marketing, nutrition category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Minute Maid is at the forefront of evolving consumer preferences, delivering the goodness of real fruit juice with the differentiation of added real pulp. With our latest ‘Shake It Up’campaign, we are encouraging youngsters to embrace everyday boring moments in today’s fast moving digital era with a sip of Minute Maid pulpy orange juice.

Talking about her association with the brand, Shraddha Kapoor said, “I love how Minute Maid Pulpy Orange shifts the vibe from dull to fun. The campaign is all about finding fun in the unexpected, and I had a blast bringing that to life on screen.”

Actor Nani shared, “Being part of this campaign was a refreshing experience. The idea of shaking things up resonates brilliantly with the youth, and I believe Minute Maid Pulpy Orange is the perfect beverage companion for sipping on something special.”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, commented, “The idea for the 'Shake It Up' campaign came from a key product ritual. Minute Maid Pulpy Orange is a drink that requires shaking before consumption because of its pulp. That was it. What if the world was shaken up to something that breaks the everyday monotony every single time the bottle is shaken? That’s where the creative idea came from.”

With “Shake It Up with Minute Maid Pulpy Orange”, Coca-Cola India is reaching consumers across multiple platforms through a 360-degree campaign. With a YouTube film, social media activations, and the “Plot Twists with Minute Maid Pulpy Orange” influencer-driven content series, the brand remains a part of consumers’ daily experiences across all touchpoints, TV, digital and social media.