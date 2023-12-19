MiQ partners with Scope3 and SeenThis to launch sustainable advertising in India

MiQ’s sustainable ads will measure and reduce the carbon footprint of digital advertising.
MiQ, a global programmatic advertising technology company has launched its sustainable advertising solution in India, powered by partnerships with Scope3 and SeenThis.
MiQ has built an industry leading sustainable ads suite to help clients reduce the carbon footprint of their campaigns without sacrificing performance by combining the right insights, tech, creative and supply strategies.
MiQ’s granular data from customer campaigns identifies exactly where and when ads run online and is paired with Scope3’s accurate, comprehensive and independent emissions modelling data for clients to provide MiQ’s proprietary Green Score, helping clients effectively assess, reduce and offset their carbon emissions.
To make digital ads more sustainable, MiQ has partnered with SeenThis, an adaptive streaming technology provider that delivers high-quality programmatic creatives with less data waste. These ads stream in bite-sized pieces when in-view, ensuring that data is transferred only when actively consumed by users and is otherwise paused. It also eliminates reliance on publisher bandwidth to download files and improves the overall user experience for static images, video and other display formats.
Siddharth Dabhade, commercial board member and managing director, MiQ, said, “By giving marketers comprehensive insights to measure and reduce the carbon impact of their digital campaigns, developing climate-smarter ad creatives, and optimizing the programmatic supply path, we have developed a formidable sustainable advertising solution that would empower climate-conscious brands, agencies and media practitioners to make sustainable media buying choices. More importantly, it enables us to start change-making conversations with brands and media agencies about digital ads that are good for consumers, good for communities, and good for our planet.”
Paired with MiQ’s agnostic, multi-DSP optimisation tactics and advanced programmatic activation strategies, MiQ and SeenThis have already achieved greener and more performant results for major fashion houses, tourism brands and next-gen gaming companies.