Mira Kapoor embraces clean beauty in Schwarzkopf Professional’s latest campaign

Mira Kapoor, best known for her clean beauty choices, in the latest campaign embraces all things clean for her hair. Her mane has often been revered, and now she is spilling all the secrets to it- the Bonacure Clean Range. With this relaunch, Schwarzkopf embraces clean beauty and high-performing products that are free from compromise and full of trust, altering the face of professional haircare for good. The campaign focuses on the key attributes of the range- clean, sustainable, inclusive and advanced technology, resonating with Mira Kapoor’s intrinsic personality.
The brand’s recently appointed hair muse in India Mira Rajput Kapoor says, " I take immense pleasure to be associated with a brand that takes it a notch higher be it with their formulations or innovations without compromising on their products. Schwarzkopf’s Colour Freeze Shampoo has been my first and my most trusted shampoo for my coloured hair. And with their advanced Bonacure Clean performance, the brand has yet again delivered an exceptional formulation backed by Bonacure’s Advanced Technology with a range that caters to all hair type so you can confidently rock that mane.’’