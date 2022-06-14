Mirchi partners with Moods to address taboos around sex

Kickstarting this campaign, Mirchi launched an exclusive chat show, titled 'Unfiltered Baatein', hosted by relationship expert Mirchi RJ Rochie, with Nushrratt Bharuccha as the celebrity guest. During the show, Nushrratt and RJ Rochie addressed conversations considered forbidden within the society, be it about sex, intimacy, or condoms. The chat show highlighted the embarrassment faced by women across the nation when it comes to buying contraceptives, specifically condoms. Taking this initiative to the streets of Delhi, Mirchi carried out a social experiment where Mirchi RJs Vidit and Taran along with Nushrratt went about recording the uncomfortable reactions of the people in the city when they could overhear someone talking about condoms in public. The hidden cameras captured individuals getting embarrassed and awkward because of such conversations showcasing the lack of understanding about practicing safe sex and the importance of using condoms amongst the public.