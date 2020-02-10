Mirchi picks L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as creative and strategic partner

Prashant Panday, Managing Director & CEO, ENIL, said, “Mirchi Unlimited – that’s how we see our capability and the opportunity that lies ahead of us. In this journey we didn’t just want a creative agency but a strategic partner who shares our vision and is ready to run with us. We found the perfect partner in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. A strategic thinking team that’s passionate, enthusiastic and always ready to take on more. We look forward to working together with them.”

*Latest IRS Report of 2019.