Mirchi picks L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as creative and strategic partner

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the creative powerhouse from Publicis Groupe, has today announced that it has won the creative and strategic duties of Mirchi, the multi-media entertainment brand that also operates India’s No.1 radio station* – Radio Mirchi.
While IPs like Mirchi Music Awards, the biggest music awards in the country, services like Mirchi Play (on Gaana) and events such as Mirchi Neon Run have become established properties that is gaining popularity, there are a whole host of other services and activities that are bound to make Mirchi ‘the hottest name in entertainment.’
To kick-start Mirchi’s purpose of becoming the best multi-media entertainment brand in India, they were keen to partner with an agency who could help elevate the brand’s properties and guide them strategically with the best in-class creative solutions. Following a multi-agency pitch, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi was chosen to lead this front.
On winning the account, Charles Victor, Executive Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “The cliché is true - entertainment is exploding in India, and there’s so more opportunities than we can count that Mirchi can jump into. We’re very excited to partner Brand Mirchi on this journey, and it’s already turned into a joyride in just a few days! Add to this, great creative freedom from the client team, and it’s more than we can ask for.”
Prashant Panday, Managing Director & CEO, ENIL, said, “Mirchi Unlimited – that’s how we see our capability and the opportunity that lies ahead of us. In this journey we didn’t just want a creative agency but a strategic partner who shares our vision and is ready to run with us. We found the perfect partner in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. A strategic thinking team that’s passionate, enthusiastic and always ready to take on more. We look forward to working together with them.”
*Latest IRS Report of 2019.