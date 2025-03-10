Mirinda’s Holi ad flips ‘Kaali Zubaan’ into ‘Rangeen Zubaan’

Mirinda, PepsiCo India’s orange-flavoured drink, has launched a Holi campaign. The campaign showcases how Mirinda adds excitement to everyday moments with a twist.

Mirinda’s latest Holi campaign highlights the joy of the festival and the brand’s association with fun. The ad features a light-hearted exchange between a son and his mother, where Mirinda shifts the mood from serious to playful, showing how the drink can bring a positive change to any moment.

Mirinda’s Holi campaign highlights the brand’s connection to festive joy. The drink adds a fun element to celebrations, making everyday interactions more lively with its bright colours and zesty flavour.

Speaking about the campaign, Shailja Joshi, category lead, Cola and Flavours, PepsiCo India, said, "Holi is a festival that celebrates togetherness, joy, and fun—values that have always been at the heart of Mirinda. This campaign brings that essence to life, showing how Mirinda adds a splash of colour and playfulness to everyday moments. Whether it’s nostalgia for past celebrations or excitement for new ones, Mirinda is the perfect companion to make Holi even more playful, refreshing, and unforgettable.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sidhant Mago, founder, Daftar Creative Room said, “Who wouldn’t want to work on the Mirinda Holi brief? We brought out our Rangeen Zubaans the moment we heard it from the Mirinda marketing team. The most colourful brand and the most vibrant festival—this is easily the best collaboration of the year”

Directed by Shakun Batra, Indian filmmaker, actor and writer also added, “Working with Mirinda for the first time has been an absolute blast! The brand’s vibrant energy and playful spirit made this Holi campaign an incredible experience. With Sidhant Mago at the helm as the director and writer, we knew we were creating something truly special. The marketing team and Mago’s vision brought out the unfiltered madness and joy that define both Holi and Mirinda. Seeing it all come to life- the colours, the fun, the unstoppable laughter—has been nothing short of amazing. This is a celebration like no other, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of it!”

The campaign film will be promoted across digital and social media to reach audiences nationwide and encourage Holi celebrations. Mirinda is available in single-serve and multi-serve packs in modern and traditional retail outlets and e-commerce/quick-commerce platforms.