Mirum India bags digital mandate for Lotus Professional

Mirum India will provide Lotus Professional, a leading premium herbal brand, with digital expertise for social media management, digital strategy and paid media planning & buying.
Lotus Professional is the Professional Products Division of Lotus Herbals. Through time Lotus Professional has become a leading premium herbal company, known for its customer centric approach providing state-of-the-art products, services and education to aestheticians and hairdressers in leading spas and salons.
With Mirum onboard, Lotus Professional aims to engage with both businesses and customers to create awareness for the brand and drive customers to avail their services.
Mirum will be responsible for the creating a digital strategy road map for the brand, manage the social media platforms and execute display and performance focused paid media campaigns. The account will be serviced from Mirum India’s Delhi office.
On associating with the leading premium herbal company, Sanjay Mehta, joint CEO, Mirum India, said, “Lotus Professional is one of the most respected beauty brands in Indian market. We are looking forward to working with them and enabling best solutions for new customers acquisition as well as brand engagement. We are confident of delivering solutions that will aid the brand in aligning their marketing budgets, to boost their brand awareness and drive sales."
Mirum India is a leading digital agency with a pan-India footprint, offering 360-degree solutions in digital media for over 50 brands, with an in-house strength of 250+ professionals. Mirum India offers a bouquet of digital services across Digital Strategy, Media Planning, Creative Services, Tech Builds and Marketing Automation solutions. Mirum is part of WPP Group.