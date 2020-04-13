Mirum India wins marketing automation business of Silver Arrows and Bimamitra

Mirum India, a leading digital solutions agency, has recently been selected to provide marketing automation services to Silver Arrows Automobiles & Bimamitra.
Mirum will be responsible for implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions for Silver Arrows. As part of the mandate, Mirum will also be setting up Salesforce Mobile Studio & AD Studio for the client.
Silver Arrows is the Dealer for Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles in Delhi / NCR. The team at Silver Arrows comprises of top talent from the automotive industry, on a common mission to ensure best-in-class customer experience.
Mirum will be implementing the Marketing Cloud solution from Salesforce for Bimamitra, a leading insurance solutions company.
Bimamitra is known delivering the best insurance solutions to its customers, with the help of in-house experts. Bimamitra has also partnered with all Top Insurance players in the Indian market.
Excited about the two new client acquisitions, Mihir Karkare, EVP – Mirum India, says “Mirum has been associated with Salesforce for over 8 years, and now we are a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner. We are confident of our expertise and in-house talent; and hope to enable Silver Arrows and Bimamitra to achieve their business transformation goals.”
Mirum India is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with expertise across the entire stack of marketing cloud suite such as Social Studio, ExactTarget, Pardot, Datorama and DMP.