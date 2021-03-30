Mirum to provide Marketing Automation Services to Extramarks

Mirum will also implement Datorama, an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform, to create a centralized reporting dashboard for all marketing activities.
Mirum India, a leading digital solutions agency from the WPP Group, will provide Salesforce Marketing Cloud services for Extramarks, a leading educational technology company.
Mirum India, a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, will be responsible for onboarding and implementation of Salesforce Marketing Cloud solution, for the client. Mirum will also implement Datorama, an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform, to create a centralized reporting dashboard for all marketing activities.
Extramarks is among the fastest growing educational technology companies, with a huge presence in India, South Africa, Indonesia and the Middle East. Extramarks is a learning companion for students through all stages of education - pre-school, school learning (kindergarten through Class 12, and spanning all subjects) and competitive exam preparation (JEE, NEET, etc.).
On winning the account, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said, “Mirum has a great track record in implementing marketing automation solutions in the EdTech space. We are excited to work with Extramarks and are confident of delivering the best su