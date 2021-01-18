Mirum to provide Marketing Cloud Services to Careers360

Mirum India will be responsible for onboarding and implementation of Salesforce Marketing Cloud solution, for the client.
Mirum India, a leading digital marketing solution agency from the WPP Group, will implement Salesforce Marketing Cloud services for Careers360, a leading educational products and services company.
Careers360 is a data-enabled and technology-driven company that integrates data with user-generated preferences to build prediction and recommendation products for students to explore and achieve career plans. Careers360 currently covers 25,000+ colleges, 250+ courses and has over 250 products.
On winning the account, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said, “Mirum is a Salesforce go-to partner for Marketing Cloud implementations in India and has a great experience in implementing marketing automation solutions in the EdTech space. We are excited to work with Careers360 and eager to collaborate with them on this project.”