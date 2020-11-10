Mirum to provide Martech Services for L&T Realty

Mirum will be responsible for providing managed services for Salesforce Marketing Cloud.
L&T Realty from the Larsen & Toubro Group has appointed Mirum India, a premier digital agency of WPP, as the marketing automation services partner.
L&T Realty is a real estate development company with residential, commercial and retail projects across West, South & North India. Mirum India, a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, will be responsible for providing managed services for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, the globally preferred 1:1 digital marketing platform.
On winning the account, Mihir Karkare, Executive Vice-President, Mirum India, said, “Mirum India is the go-to Salesforce partner for Marketing Cloud Services and has been the pioneer in the marketing automation space with almost a decade of experience. We are excited to win the L&T Realty business and look forward to providing flawless martech services.”
Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over 9 years of association with Salesforce and 100+ Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama & DMP. Our marketing automation clientele include the likes of KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Aakash and others. Mirum recently won the “IMC Digital Technology Award 2019” instituted by the prestigious Indian Merchants Chamber, for its pioneering work in the field of Marketing Automation.