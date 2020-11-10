Mirum to provide Martech Services for L&T Realty

Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over 9 years of association with Salesforce and 100+ Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama & DMP. Our marketing automation clientele include the likes of KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Aakash and others. Mirum recently won the “IMC Digital Technology Award 2019” instituted by the prestigious Indian Merchants Chamber, for its pioneering work in the field of Marketing Automation.