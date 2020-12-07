Mirum to provide Social Listening services to Bajaj Finance

As part of the mandate, Mirum, a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, will provide Social Listening, Social CRM & Online Reputation Management services from its Mumbai office.
Bajaj Finance, the largest and the most diversified non-banks in India, has an extensive product portfolio that spans across lending, insurance, systematic deposits and wealth advisory. As part of the mandate, Mirum, a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, will provide Social Listening, Social CRM & Online Reputation Management services from its Mumbai office.
Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India, said, “Winning the Bajaj Finance account is a feather in the cap for Mirum India. We are the pioneers in Social Listening space in India with nearly a decade of experience. We aim to bring all our expertise to the table to provide a seamless Social Listening solution to Bajaj Finserv.”
Mirum India is a leading digital solutions agency with a pan-India footprint, offering 360-degree solutions in digital marketing for over 50 brands, with an in-house strength of 250+ professionals. Mirum India offers a bouquet of digital services across Social Listening & ORM, Digital Strategy, Media Planning, Creative Services, Tech Builds and Marketing Automation solutions. Mirum is part of WPP Group.