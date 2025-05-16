Mission Accepted: Jeep goes full throttle with Mission: Impossible finale

Imagine going to a Jeep showroom and spotting a couple hovering on wires over a Jeep Wrangler. Surprised? Yes. Well, don’t be because they are channelling their inner Ethan Hunt from the first Mission: Impossible from 1996.

The 30-second is a marketing promotion between Jeep and Paramount Pictures for the upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning which will release in Indian theatres on May 17, 2025. It is the final movie of the Mission: Impossible series that has already seven titles to its name.

"Two of the summer's most highly anticipated moments are when drivers can finally take the top off their Jeep Wrangler to enjoy open-air freedom, the other is heading to the theatre to see the next 'Mission: Impossible' movie," said Lucy McLellan, head of Jeep brand global marketing & communications, in a press note.

"This campaign is a natural fit for two iconic brands that represent the absolute peak of adventure and pushing the limits of capability, which go hand-in-hand with experiencing thrilling, sitting-on-the-edge-of-your-seat moments, to join forces and hopefully inspire audiences to embark on their own epic journeys this summer,” she adds.

The collaboration doesn’t extend only to a marketing promotion; Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning features Tom Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt, driving the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Also featured in the film is the Jeep Gladiator.

Michelle Hagen, EVP of Worldwide Brand Partnerships at Paramount Pictures, said, "This is the first time that the Jeep brand has partnered with the Mission: Impossible franchise, and the iconic Jeep Wrangler is the only vehicle that could deliver the dynamic and exhilarating performance that audiences will see in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.'"

"Our mission, and we chose to accept it, was to collaborate with the Jeep team on a partnership campaign that encompasses the shared tenets of both brands, namely pulse-pounding action-adventure and authentic fun."

The campaign spot, directed by Vince Peone of ArtClass, was created in partnership with the Jeep brand, Paramount Pictures and creative agency Highdive. It will run across television, digital and social media channels, includes high-profile sports, such as MLB, NBA, NBA Draft, WNBA and PGA.