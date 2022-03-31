MIT-WPU names SRV Media as Agency Of Record

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) appoints SRV Media as its performance marketing agency for the fifth consecutive year. The mandate includes comprehensive duties spanning digital marketing, performance marketing and digital PR to enhance and augment the brand image and admissions across the academic calendar.

Over the span of the past four years, SRV Media has leveraged its industry expertise to amplify brand awareness and focus on solidifying MIT-WPU’s position as one of the leading educational institutions in the country. Backed by strategic planning, SRV Media implemented a multi-pronged effort across digital channels and PR anchored around key drivers.