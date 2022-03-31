MIT-WPU names SRV Media as Agency Of Record

SRV Media has been leveraging its industry expertise to cement MIT-WPU’s brand presence since 2017-18.
MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) appoints SRV Media as its performance marketing agency for the fifth consecutive year. The mandate includes comprehensive duties spanning digital marketing, performance marketing and digital PR to enhance and augment the brand image and admissions across the academic calendar.
Over the span of the past four years, SRV Media has leveraged its industry expertise to amplify brand awareness and focus on solidifying MIT-WPU’s position as one of the leading educational institutions in the country. Backed by strategic planning, SRV Media implemented a multi-pronged effort across digital channels and PR anchored around key drivers.
Witnessing a steady increase in the year-on-year growth in admissions, applications and lead generation, SRV Media helped MIT-WPU secure 7000+ admissions in AY 2020-21 (~45% increase compared to the previous year) across 80 plus courses ranging from the fields of Engineering, Governance, Fine Arts, Media, Management, Law, Pharmacy, Economics, Education, among others.
Keeping an audience first approach, SRV Media ran targeted parallel campaigns across the Digital, Social and OTT sphere, generating beyond 20 crore+ impressions with an average click through rate of 4.9. Additionally, to build awareness for the institution and its courses, SRV Media disseminated over 50 brand stories resulting in MIT-WPU being featured in around 150 publications.
Further, avenues in new-age media were explored to promote in-focus courses featuring a panel discussion with faculty members and industry experts. The virtual event generated over 2000 registrations with 500+ unique audiences attending the live streaming.
Mr. Pravin V Patil, Senior Director, MIT World Peace University said, “Over the years, SRV Media has delivered successful mandates and turned into our trusted digital media partner. As we continue to grow and achieve higher academic excellence, we look forward to reaching newer milestones, together.”
Expressing his joy in continuing the partnership with the University, Mr. Vikram Kumar, Managing Director & Co-founder, SRV Media said, “We are extremely delighted to continue our association with MIT-WPU into the fifth consecutive year. As an end-to-end integrated digital marketing company, we believe that we will continue to deliver client-centric results through well-executed campaigns.