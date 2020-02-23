Mitali Hough's new agency 'Equal' focuses on cause-led communications

She describes a project for Reliance Foundation as one that is close to her heart. She describes the initiative in detail - The brand was launching a sanitary napkin for the BOP (Bottom of the Pyramid) market. "We branded it as Meeta and created an effective campaign that gave the message of health and hygiene combined with economic growth for the family. "We designed disposable packaging for the brand as well, because our research showed that one of the deterrents for rural India in using sanitary napkins is the problem of disposing them discreetly. Cloth is washed and dried in dark corners of the home so that women can protect their privacy. Most sanitary napkins require effort in disposing them and the packaging can be spotted even if its thrown in the dustbin. Our solution was discreet and eco-friendly," she says.