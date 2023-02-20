Mivi’s take on its satirical ‘make in India’ campaign that targets its Chinese rivals

Clearing the air around the brand’s recent campaign, Mivi’s co-founder and CMO Midhula Devabhaktuni mentions, “It was never our intent to take a dig at a particular brand. Our ads talk about ‘Made in China’ versus ‘Made in India’. We want the customer to be able to tell the difference between ‘Made in India’ and ‘Assembled in India’ products, and that is what we’re communicating through our campaign.”