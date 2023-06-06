Mixed Route Juice bags digital & social mandate for Nutri Binge

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office.
Mixed Route Juice, one of the fastest growing social and content agencies has bagged the digital and social media mandate for Nutri Binge, the healthy snacking brand of rapidly growing FMCG start-up Fitfire Consumer.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office and will take care of the entire Nutri Binge product portfolio. As per the mandate, the agency will focus on strengthening the brand’s presence in the health and wellness focused Foods & Beverage market.
Fitfire Consumer is a new age FMCG startup founded by Anindya Sengupta that will offer best quality hygienically packed food products to consumers across all income groups. The company launched its Healthy Snacking brand "Nutri Binge" across online and offline channels in February 2023. The initial product portfolio consists of Nuts and Dry Fruits. The range of products will be expanded in a phased manner to provide a wide variety of nutritious yet tasty choices to the consumers pan India.
Speaking on the win Amrita Sharma, co-founder & creative head, Mixed Route Juice, said, “We at Mixed Route Juice, are extremely elated to be collaborating with this exciting new brand - Nutri Binge in the FMCG – Foods sector. With a clear understanding of the brand’s priorities, we are conscious of our role as strategic partners and intend to use our vast experience and expertise to implement creative, disruptive & strong social and digital campaigns that will help Nutri Binge elevate their brand reputation and engagement multi folds in the ever-competitive market.”
Anindya Sengupta, founder & CEO, Fitfire Consumer said, “We are excited about our new strategic partnership with Mixed Route Juice. Healthy snacking is one of the biggest growing sectors globally as well as in India and we are relying highly on the firm’s experience and expertise to help us strengthen the brand awareness and visibility of our flagship brand – Nutri Binge. MRJ is a young and dynamic agency and we believe they will give a vibrant approach to the brand’s content and messaging to make it stand apart from the competition.