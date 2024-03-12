Mixed Route Juice wins advertising mandate for Project Vikalp

Speaking on the win Amrita Sharma, founder & creative head at Mixed Route Juice, said, “This project opens up a whole new territory for us. With this, we will be able to give a fresh new perspective to communication in the development sector. It is the need of the hour, considering how the market has been cluttered with organisations trying to raise the bar in creative communication campaigns. We will look at it from the lens of a mobile-first approach to tap into rural audiences. Our goal is to bring about change that really matters and Ipas Development Foundation is just the right partner for it.”